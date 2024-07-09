17-year-old fires shots during police chase, arrested after crashing on busy Montgomery Co. roadway

MIAMISBURG — Police have released new information about a police chase that took place in Montgomery County last month.

On June 23, Dayton Police were dispatched to reports of a person shooting a firearm at US 35 and S. Gettysburg Avenue on-ramp. Two people reported the shots fired and one of them appeared to have a vehicle that was hit by the firearm, Lt. Steven Bauer said on Tuesday.

Officers later found the suspect driving the vehicle described to police. That person drove off from officers, starting a police chase.

The suspect recklessly and later fired a shotgun into the air out of the vehicle, according to Bauer.

“Shots fired. He just fired shots out the window,” one Dayton officer said in dash camera video obtained by News Center 7 on Tuesday.

The suspect’s vehicle later crashed into another vehicle near Interstate 75 and State Route 725. The crash injured a bystander.

As News Center 7 previously reported, multiple police agencies were on the scene of the crash. Police revealed on Tuesday that an 18-year-old female and an 8-month-old child were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The suspect, only identified as a 17-year-old boy, ran from the scene after the crash but was quickly caught by police. Body camera video obtained Tuesday showed officers taking the teen into custody.

The teen was arrested for felonious assault, failure to comply, two counts of kidnapping, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, improper handling, discharging a firearm over a prohibited area, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was placed into the care of the Juvenile Justice Center, Bauer said.





