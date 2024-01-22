17-year-old dies from injuries after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A 17-year-old has died after being injured in a crash in Mercer County last week.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 on Fast Road in the area of Hoenie Road in Hopewell Township.

The investigation revealed that a 2001 tan Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 17-year-old Andrew Taylor of Celina was heading westbound on Fast Rd., west of Hoenie Rd., when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest after striking a second tree, according to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was airlifted from the scene and transported to St Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

He was later transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus for further treatment.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified Sunday that Taylor succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

