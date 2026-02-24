17-year-old in critical condition after being shot multiple times at Ohio academy

TOLEDO — A 17-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition after they were shot multiple times at the Glass City Academy in Toledo on Monday afternoon.

The teenager is a student at the academy and was shot right inside the front doors of the building around 3 p.m. when classes were dismissed, according to CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

Superintendent Stewart Jesse said the police are still investigating the shooting, but the suspect is believed to be another student who fired the shots.

Jesse said classes will still take place on Tuesday and that armed security will be in the building.

“We take safety and security very seriously here,” Jesse said. “We’re going to make sure our staff and students stay safe despite this incident.”

Students who attend the academy said that they heard the shots around 3 p.m.

“I was in the bathroom, yes, and it just was five shots,” one student said. “I was just like, ‘Oh my God, they’re shooting,’ and I’m like, ‘I ain’t going out there.’”

The Toledo City Council President, Vanice Williams, who represents the district in which the academy is located. The chief of staff for the council said they do not have any information at this time, and Williams “doesn’t comment on shootings involving children.”

The academy is a drop-out recovery school that serves students 14-years-old through 22 years old, who are working towards their high school diplomas, said Jesse.

No one has been taken into custody, and there are no suspects at this time.

