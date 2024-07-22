17 year old, 11 year old both sitting in drivers seat cited after crashing into building

RIVERSIDE — A 17-year-old and an 11-year-old were cited after they crashed into a building in Riverside while both of them were in the driver’s seat.

On July 20 at midnight Riverside police officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Oakdell Ave on reports of a crash.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a sedan that had struck a building.

A 17-year-old girl was seated in the driver’s seat with an 11-year-old girl on her lap. An 18-year-old woman was in the passenger seat.

According to the crash report obtained by News Center 7, the 11-year-old was using the steering wheel while the 17-year-old was using the gas and brakes, while also helping with steering.

The girls were driving in the parking lot when they crashed into the building. The 17-year-old did not have a license, according to the crash report.

There was no damage to the building and no injuries were reported.

The 18-year-old will be charged for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the 11-year-old will be cited for unruly juvenile offenses, according to the report.

The 17-year-old will be cited for driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to control the vehicle.





