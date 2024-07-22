Semi driver charged in Licking County deadly bus crash that killed 6

LICKING COUNTY — The driver of the semitrailer involved in a deadly bus crash that killed six has been charged.

The crash occurred on Nov. 14 2023 on I-70 in Licking County, News Center 7 previously reported.

Five vehicles were involved, including a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying students and chaperones.

Six people were killed, including three high school students and three adults. Over a dozen other people were injured.

The semi driver, Jacob McDonald, who set off the chain reaction crash when he crashed into a Nissan Murano that was behind the charter bus was indicted on 26 charges on July 18.

McDonald now faces the following charges:

6 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (3rd-degree Felony)

9 counts of Vehicular Assault (4th-degree felony)

11 counts of Assault (1st degree-misdemeanor)

McDonald is in custody at Licking County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment on July 30.





