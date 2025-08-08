16-year-old found dead in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a teen’s body was found in a Dayton neighborhood Thursday evening.
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is working to learn more about the case and the victim. He’ll have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.
Around 5:20 p.m., Dayton police were called to North Hedges and East Second streets for an unresponsive person.
In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman said she found her son in his room, not breathing.
Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon confirmed on Friday that officers found a deceased 16-year-old boy at the scene.
His identity has not been released at this time.
The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death.
