16-year-old boy dead, 17-year-old charged, after alleged shooting of 2 people

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged on Thursday after a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old in September in Cincinnati.

On Sept. 16, 16-year-old Thomas Bell was one of two people who were shot in Over-the-Rhine near East McMicken Avenue and Walnut Street around 5 p.m., according to news partners, WCPO.

Bell later died at the hospital, according to Cincinnati police.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and has been charged with murder and felonious assault for allegedly shooting the second person.

Bell was a student at Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, according to a spokesperson.

“This is a devastating reminder of the toll that violence involving young people takes on our communities,” Courtney Harritt, a spokesperson for Mount Auburn Preparatory Academy, said.

Charles Williams, a teacher at the nearby Wesley Chapel Mission Center, said he heard the shots ring out shortly after classes were dismissed.

“I heard nothing but kids crying and screaming,” he said.

Williams said he saw a bunch of teenagers standing around a body on the ground.

“They’ll remember that for the rest of their lives,” said Williams.

Wesley Chapel Mission Center will be hosting grief counseling services during the week.

They plan to teach kids to self-regulate their breathing through techniques and hope that the teens affected will utilize the program in the wake of the tragedy.

