1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q to reopen next month

WAYNESVILLE — The 1527 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is returning to Renaissance Park for the summer season next month.

The opening night for the 2025 season is May 8, according to a post on Facebook.

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q is an outdoor dining experience located at 10542 E. Ohio 73 in Waynesville and will be open Tuesday through Sunday.

It is open through summer and fall.

It was founded in 2016 by Pitmasters Chris Cavender and Mike Tenorem, according to their website.

The 2025 Season events list will be released soon, according to the website. You can find more information here.

