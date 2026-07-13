15-year-old injured after woman fires shots into home during argument

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy was injured after a woman fired shots into a home during an argument in Dayton over the weekend.

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Around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dayton Police responded to the intersection of Germantown Street and Liscum Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Police said that an argument between adult females escalated to the 34-year-old female suspect firing shots into a home.

A 15-year-old boy, who was not involved in the dispute, was struck by gunfire.

The teen was taken to an area hospital by private conveyance with a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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