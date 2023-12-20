14-year-old dead after weekend shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 14-year-old male is dead after a shooting in Springfield, according to a Springfield Police Department incident report.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deadly shooting under investigation in Springfield
Richard Bell died after the shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. on the 300 block of Montgomery Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 17, police say.
It is unclear if Bell died on scene or was transported to a hospital.
Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated the shooting was accidental, but police told News Center 7 that the circumstances around the shooting are currently under investigation.
