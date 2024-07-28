130-year long Ohio college football rivalry to end with game at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — A nearly 130-year college football rivalry is coming to an end, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

The Battle for the Victory Bell rivalry between the University of Cincinnati and Miami University football teams will end with a game at Paycor Stadium in 2026, UC Associate Athletic Director of Communications Zach Stipe confirmed.

>> 1 seriously injured after being ejected from pickup truck in rollover crash

UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said the university is going to “explore opportunities” to play Miami in the future.

“We understand the importance of this historic rivalry to our fans and college football, and we are disappointed Miami University will not be coming to Nippert Stadium next season. However, we look forward to facing the RedHawks at Yager Stadium in the Battle for the Victory Bell this fall and at Paycor Stadium in 2026. We will continue to explore opportunities to play Miami in the future. We thank Miami for the many memorable moments over the years,” Cunningham said.

The rivalry began on Dec. 8, 1888, as Miami and UC had won 60 games each. The series has seven ties, according to WCPO-9.

It’s the oldest non-conference rivalry in college football and the second-oldest Football Bowl Subdivision rivalry.

In 2023, the Miami RedHawks beat the UC Bearcats in overtime at the Nippert Stadium.

According to WCPO-9, the victory was part of Miami’s 11-win season. They later won the mid-American Conference and competed in the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl.

>> Local corrections officer accused of child-sex offense in Virginia

Before the 2023 win, the Bearcats had won 16 years in a row, which was the longest winning streak of the rivalry.

The RedHawks’ longest winning streak occurred in the 70s when they won five straight games from 1971 to 1975, WCPO-9 reported.

This year’s game will take place on Sept. 14 at Miami.

Since the Victory Bell is a traveling trophy, it is not clear whether the 2026 winner will get to keep it forever.

©2024 Cox Media Group