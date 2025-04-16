13-year-old charged after police chase involving stolen vehicle

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old is facing charges in connection to a chase involving a stolen car early Tuesday.

The teen has been charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business, a West Chester Township spokesperson told our news partners at WCPO.

At around 2:40 a.m., a license plate camera captured a license plate from a stolen 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

Police found the vehicle on Mulhauser Road near IKEA, but the driver drove off.

Police chased them and found the car abandoned on Lakeshore Drive, and three people ran from it, according to the spokesperson.

After searching the area, police were unable to find any suspects.

Later, a “person of interest” was taken into custody.

It is not clear what role the 13-year-old allegedly played in the theft or chase.

We will continue to follow this story.

