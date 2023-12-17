120th anniversary of Wright Brothers first flight; Where to pay homage

DAYTON — 120 years ago today, the Wright Brothers took flight for the first time, according to Dayton International Airport.

Orville and Wilbur Wright flew their 1903 Wright Flyer 120 feet in the air more than a century ago today.

In 1963, a House Joint Resolution passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate approved President Lyndon B. Johnson’s proclamation designate Dec. 17 as Wright Brothers Day, according to wrightbrothersday.org.

The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in D.C. describes who the Wright Brothers were and what they accomplished in their lives.

Below is a 3D model of the 1903 Wright Flyer, provided by the Smithsonian:

More than a century after the brother’s first flight, the City of Dayton has compiled several historical sites to educate and honor their success and the growth of aviation.

Those sites include:

- Wright Brothers National Museum at Carillon Park displays several Wright artifacts, including the 1905 Wright Flyer III.

- Hawthorn Hill, which is a mansion developed by the brothers and was the last home of Orville Wright and other family members.

- National Museum of the United States Air Force

Earlier this year, the historic Wright Company Factory, caught fire. It was the first factory in America to manufacture airplanes, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

At the time of the fire, the National Aviation Heritage was working to restore the factory. Congressman Mike Turner announced in August that millions in funding may be coming to Dayton so the factory can be restored.

For more information on the Wright Brothers, visit the National Air and Space Museum website.

