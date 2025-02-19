11-year-old girl seriously injured after driver turns in front of oncoming car

LOGAN COUNTY — An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured after a crash in Logan County over the weekend, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 235 and State Route 706 in Logan County around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16.

A 33-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Equinox east on SR-706 and a 52-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram south on SR-235 at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that the Chevrolet driver didn’t yield at a stop sign and turned left onto SR-235 in front of the oncoming Dodge, according to the spokesperson.

The Dodge crashed into the Chevrolet before it went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

The 33-year-old woman had three occupants in the car with her, according to the spokesperson.

One of the occupants was an 11-year-old girl. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Both drivers and the other two occupants in the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.

