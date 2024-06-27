11-month-old boy deprived of nutrition dies; Ohio couple facing charges

CANTON — An Ohio couple is facing charges in connection to the death of their 11-month-old son.

Eric Rush, 26, and Tyasia Singleton, 30, were arrested this week for charges of permitting child abuse and child endangerment, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland. Singleton was also charged with domestic violence.

>> Man accused of following female, attacking her on bike trail

Between Feb. 1 and June 25, the couple allegedly “purposefully and with forethought” deprived the baby of nutrition, according to Canton Municipal Court records.

Singleton was also accused of leaving the 11-month-old in Rush’s custody, which violated a Child Protective Services agreement.

Court documents also stated that two loaded firearms were “within easy access to children” in Rush’s home.









©2024 Cox Media Group