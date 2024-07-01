11 fans hurt from escalator malfunction after Brewers baseball game

MILWAUKEE, WI — Some baseball fans were hurt after an escalator malfunction following a Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday.

11 people were hurt after an escalator acted up after Saturday’s Brewers’ home game against the Chicago Cubs in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The team posted a statement on social media Saturday night that an American Family Field escalator malfunctioned as it was moving fans from the terrace to the loge level.

The malfunction resulted in an increased downward speed, the team said.

Five people were treated at the ballpark while medics transported six others to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The team released a statement on Sunday to Milwaukee CBS affiliate WDJT TV.

“We are in the process of reaching out to those who were injured in (Saturday’s) incident to check on their condition and express our best wishes for a complete and speedy recovery,” said Leslie Stachowiak, senior director of strategic communications. “Escalators are inspected regularly as part of our service agreement and preventative maintenance is performed as scheduled.”

The team said all park escalators were inspected and cleared for Sunday’s game.

A statement from the Milwaukee Brewers: pic.twitter.com/JBZA2E5SPm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 30, 2024

