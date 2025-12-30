$100,000 in damages, animals trapped inside after barn fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a barn fire in Champaign County early Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 2:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to a barn fire in the 4700 block of North Heck Hill Road, according to a Champaign County Dispatcher.

The JSP Fire District arrived on scene to find a large barn fully engulfed with a partial collapse, according to a social media post.

Animals were inside the barn when the fire broke out, but unfortunately did not make it out.

No injuries were reported.

The total loss is estimated to be about $100,000.

JSP was assisted by mutual aid from Christiansburg, De Graff, and Quincy fire departments.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

