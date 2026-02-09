10-year-old injured in accidental shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
Around 11:13 a.m. Sunday, Toledo Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Willamont Road, where they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
The child was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital for treatment.
An officer on the scene told WTOL-11 that the victim was “stable,” but did not specify the extent of his injuries or his exact condition.
Investigators say a second 10-year-old inside the residence located a firearm, believed it was unloaded, and unintentionally discharged it, striking the victim, WTOL-11 reported.
Preliminary findings indicate the shooting was accidental, according to police.
Police secured the weapon at the scene and notified both families, WTOL-11 reported.
The shooting remains under investigation by Toledo Police Investigative Services.
