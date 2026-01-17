1 taken into custody after running from police in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One person was taken into custody after a police chase in Wayne County, Indiana, on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a Shell gas station in the 1500 block of North State Route 1 on Friday.

Initial reports indicate that there was a man who was acting erratically.

Deputies had interacted with the same man earlier in the evening during a mental health incident.

“At that time, the individual declined mental health assistance and did not present as a danger to himself or others,” the spokesperson said.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, the man suddenly ran away, got into a car, and drove off.

Deputies noticed that the man was driving in a way that “posed serious risk to public safety,” the spokesperson said.

He was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road and through multiple parking lots.

Authorities activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver.

The spokesperson said the man eventually got out of the car and ran across SR-1 and through several business properties.

A civilian briefly tried to stop the man, but he broke free and continued running, the spokesperson said.

Deputies eventually took the man into custody and transported him to an area hospital for evaluation.

During the foot chase, a supervising deputy sustained a minor injury after falling on ice, the spokesperson said.

A patrol vehicle was also involved in a crash during the chase, but no one was injured.

No serious injuries were reported as part of this incident.

“The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that this incident was managed as a mental health-related situation, with the primary objective of ensuring the safety of the individual involved, responding deputies, and the public,” the spokesperson said.

