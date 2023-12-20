1 taken to hospital after shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Harrison Township Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed deputies and medics were called to respond to the shooting in the 1900 block of Republic Drive. The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m.

One male was reportedly shot and transported to an area hospital, according to dispatch records.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

