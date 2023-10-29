1 taken to hospital after crashing into light pole in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Dayton.

The crash happened in the area of North Perry Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a Dayton police crash report.

A black GMC Yukon was heading west on West Fourth Street at an unknown speed and when turning right onto North Perry Street lost control, drove over the curb, and collided with a light pole, the crash report stated. A vehicle following behind the GMC was struck by unknown debris from the accident.

The driver of the GMC was transported by medics to an area hospital with susepcted serious injuries, according to the report. No other injuries were reported.





