KETTERING — Kettering Police Department asks for help identifying a wanted suspect in Theft and Misuse of Credit Card offenses.

>> Missing 15-year-old found, home safe

Kettering Police shared photos of a person suspected of theft and misuse of a credit card, and are asking for help identifying the subject.

KPD requests that anyone with any information on this person contact Detective Pedro at (937) 296-2460.

Kettering Thief (Cynthia James)

©2023 Cox Media Group