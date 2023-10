KETTERING — A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found and is home safe.

Kettering Police Department requested help locating a missing teenager, Perry Evans, yesterday.

He was reportedly last seen Saturday, Oct. 28 around 9 a.m.

He has since been found and returned home, according to an update from Kettering Police.

