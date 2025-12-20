1 shot in Montgomery County

DAYTON — One person was hurt in a shooting in Dayton on Friday night.

Dayton police and fire were called to the 800 block of West Fairview Avenue around 10:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Police found one person who had been shot.

Catalpa Drive and Rugby Road are closed in the area as police investigate.

Information about the person’s condition was not immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

