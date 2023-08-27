1 seriously hurt following crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.; All lanes closed

HARRISON TWP. — A person suffered serious injuries following a crash on Southbound Interstate 75 in Harrison Township early Sunday morning.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 5:21 a.m. on initial reports of a vehicle on its side on SB I-75 at Needmore Road, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Southbound Interstate 75 is currently closed at Needmore Road. Traffic is getting rerouted from SB I-75 to Needmore Road.

A person was seriously hurt in the crash. The extent of the injuries is not known currently.

The crash remains under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





