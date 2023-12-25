1 person taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole

VANDALIA, Montgomery County — One person was taken to a local hospital after crashing into a power pole Christmas Day, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

Around 3:15 p.m., Vandalia police and fire responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 1000 block of E National Road.

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole, causing damage. It is not immediately known how the crash occurred.

AES Ohio was called to the scene to address the damages to the pole, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, but it is not immediately known how severe their injuries are.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information about this crash.

