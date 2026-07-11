1 person injured in Greene County crash

XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a car ran into a pole on Saturday morning.

The call came out at 5:22 a.m. to the 1100 block of US 42 East in Xenia, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

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One person is suffering from minor injuries, said the dispatcher.

The dispatcher said that the car ran into the pole, damaging it.

AES has been called to the scene to assess the damage.

We will continue to follow this story.

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