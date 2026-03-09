1 person hospitalized after reportedly being struck by vehicle in Kettering

KETTERING — One person was hospitalized after they were reportedly struck by a vehicle in Kettering on Monday morning.

Around 8:42 a.m., Kettering police officers rolled up on a reported pedestrian strike, according to a Kettering Police and Fire dispatcher.

One person was taken to a local hospital, according to the dispatcher.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more.

