1 person dead, 1 person injured after crash involving semi-truck on busy US Route

FAYETTE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Feb. 1, leaving one person dead in Fayette County.

The crash occurred on US Route 62, near mile marker 20 in Marion Township, around 4:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2024 Hyundai Sonata that was being driven by 25-year-old Jaymon T. Flaugher of Washington Court House was traveling southwest on US Route 62.

Flaugher’s vehicle crossed over the center line, hitting a 2024 Kenworth Tractor Trailer semi-truck, operated by 65-year-old Paul Stratham of Auburn, Georgia, head-on.

Flaugher and his front-seat passenger, 24-year-old Livia Sheppard of Washington Court House, were transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Sheppard was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Flaugher suffered serious injuries from the crash.

Stratham was not seriously injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

