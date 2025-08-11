1 person in custody after fight outside bar in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is in custody after a fight outside of a bar in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:42 a.m., deputies and medics responded to a disturbance at Maggie’s Place in the 6500 block of North Dixie Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant, a fight had occurred outside the bar.

Medics were dispatched, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was taken to the hospital.

One person was taken into custody, according to the sergeant.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group