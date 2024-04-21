1 minor injury reported in Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON — One minor injury has been reported after a Dayton apartment fire Saturday, Dayton Fire Department Assitant Chief Brad French said.

Just after 5 p.m., Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Linden Avenue on reports of a fire.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters battle apartment fire in Dayton

Initial reports indicate the fire occurred at a two-story dwelling unit, also known as an apartment building.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the building, French said.

They quickly searched the apartments, located the fire, and extinguished it.

French said one resident sustained a minor injury but was not taken to the hospital for evaluation. Further details on the injury were not immediately available.

Crews determined the fire was accidental and related to cooking, French said.

Preliminary damage estimates are $3,500 and fire crews were on the scene for about two hours.

