Police asking for help after 1 killed, 2 critically injured in Ohio mass shooting

AKRON — Police are asking for help after a man died and 25 people were shot in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Ohio.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Akron Police officers were called to the area of Kelly and 8th Avenues on multiple reports of shots fired just after midnight on Sunday.

As officers were on their way to the scene, area hospital staff reported that multiple people were arriving at the emergency rooms with gunshot wounds, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

Initially, Akron police believed there were 27 victims in the shooting, but the number was later clarified to be 25. Among them was a 27-year-old man who died from his injuries.

Akron police said the ages of the victims range from 19 to 43 years old, according to WOIO.

Police told local media outlets that a firearm and several dozen casings were found at the scene.

Police Chief Brian Harding and Mayor Shammas Malik asked the community to send any information to police.

Investigators are offering a $22,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of any suspect(s).

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

