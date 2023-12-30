1 injured, some lanes reopened after crash in Butler Twp. Friday night

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — One person was injured in a crash on I-70 near Dayton International Airport Access Road in Butler Township late last night.

As of 2:35 a.m., all lanes on the Eastbound side of I-70 have been reopened, but the left and middle lanes of I-70 Westbound remain closed.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crash causes semi to overturn, closing most lanes on I-70 in Butler Twp.

The crash involved a semi-trailer that overturned and at least on car according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatchers.

One person sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

We will continue updating this story as new information becomes available.

