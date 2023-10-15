1 injured after 3 vehicle crash on I-75 Sunday morning

DAYTON — One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 early Sunday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-75 near the Dixie Highway ramp.

OSP Dispatch reported one person was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The two right lanes are currently closed, according to OHGO.

