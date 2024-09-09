1 hurt after shooting in Richmond; Police ask community for information

RICHMOND — Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting earlier this week, according to the Richmond Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Richmond officers and medics responded to a shooting in the 800 block of North D Street at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been shot in the arm.

He was transported to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Detectives recovered shell casings and other forensic materials from the scene.

The department said this was a targeted act and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247 or email at RPDCRIMETIP@richmondindiana.gov.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Richmond Police Department for the latest information and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



