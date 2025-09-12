1 hurt after motorcycle crash on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 75 in Shelby County Friday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol disptcher confirmed.

The crash occurred on I-75 north, near mile marker 90, around 3:45 p.m.

OHGO shows the left northbound lane is currently blocked due to this crash.

Additional information on what happened or how serious the injuries are was not immediately available.

This crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

