1 hurt after bedroom fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was hurt after a bedroom fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched at 3:43 p.m. to the 900 block of Salem Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters saw smoke coming from the house when they arrived.

The fire was quickly extinguished in a second-floor bedroom, according to Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French.

A person suffered a minor injury but was not taken by medics to the hospital.

Preliminary damage estimates are not yet available, French said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

