1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Dayton light pole

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in Dayton late Sunday night.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 11:51 p.m. on initial reports of a crash on E. Third Street and N. Smithville Road, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

A streetlight was also reported down in a driveway.

Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

