1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into Dayton light pole

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in Dayton late Sunday night.
>>Car crashes into building in Dayton Sunday night
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 11:51 p.m. on initial reports of a crash on E. Third Street and N. Smithville Road, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
A streetlight was also reported down in a driveway.
Medics transported one person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
©2023 Cox Media Group