1 hospitalized after reported gas leak in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews responded to a gas leak in Washington Township on Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The gas leak was reported in the 5300 block of Far Hills Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s James Brown spoke with Washington Township’s fire chief, who said the building had to be evacuated.

One person was taken to the hospital.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updates as we gather more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]