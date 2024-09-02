1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — At least one person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Clark County Sunday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and medics responded to reports of a crash at Lake Road and Schiller Road around 8:30 p.m.

One person was taken to an area hospital but it is unclear how severe their injuries are.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]