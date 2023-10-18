1 hospitalized after early morning crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized following a crash in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Wayne Avenue on initial reports of a crash.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the call came in as a car into a building but could not confirm that took place.
Medics transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
