1 hospitalized after early morning crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A person is hospitalized following a crash in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Wayne Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the call came in as a car into a building but could not confirm that took place.

Medics transported a person to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

