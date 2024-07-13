1 hospitalized after Dayton shooting

DAYTON — Police are on the scene of a shooting in north Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Auburn Avenue.

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The shooting happened less than two hours after another shooting happened around four miles away from this scene. At this time, there’s no indication the shootings are related.

We’re working to learn more about the shooting and the victim’s condition. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

