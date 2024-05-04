1 hospitalized after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Around 6:52 a.m. crews were dispatched to a crash in the 11000 block of Dayton Greenville Rd in Montgomery County.

>> 1 hospitalized after reported stabbing in Dayton

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 the crash involved a Pickup and a Jeep and one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn how more about what caused the crash and the extent of the injuries. We will update this story as new information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group