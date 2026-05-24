1 hospitalized after crash leaves SUV in embankment on State Route 4

GERMANTOWN — A person is hospitalized after a crash that left an SUV in an embankment on State Route 4.

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Police and medics responded around 3:20 p.m. to State Route 4 and Eby Road on a reported crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

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Photos from the scene show a red pickup truck with front-end damage, and a gray SUV with rear-end damage.

A person was stuck inside one of the vehicles, but firefighters got them out, according to fire officials.

“One patient was transported to the local hospital for minor injuries. Two patients refused treatment and transport on scene,” said Josh Forrer, Germantown Fire Department fire chief.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash SR-4 Germantown Photo from: Adan Fuentes/Staff

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