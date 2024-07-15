1 hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A person is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Miamisburg early Monday morning.

Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 100 block of Alexandersville Road around 5:02 a.m. on initial reports of a pedestrian strike, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Photos and video from the scene show a wrecker about to remove the vehicle from the scene.

The person hit was responsive and transported to Miami Valley Hospital, officers told News Center 7 at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

