1 detained in alleged stabbing

TROTWOOD — One person was detained in an alleged stabbing in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

Trotwood Police officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Spring Meadow Ln on reports of a stabbing.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch could not confirm that a stabbing took place but did confirm that one person was detained.

The extent of the injuries is unknown, but we will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

