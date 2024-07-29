1 dead after vehicle crashes into pole in Moraine

MORAINE — One person is dead after a crash in Moraine early Sunday morning.
At approximately 1:39 a.m., Moraine police and fire crews responded to Interstate 75 Southbound near Exit 50B for reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department.
Upon arrival, police located a Honda Civic in a ditch between the exit ramp to Springboro Pike and the interstate above.
The vehicle sustained heavy front-end and driver-side damage after hitting a utility pole off the side of the roadway, the spokesperson said.
The driver of the vehicle, a male, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor.
The driver has not been identified at this time.
We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
