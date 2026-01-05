1 dead after SUV found partially submerged in river

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after an SUV was found partially submerged in the Rocky River Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Rocky River Police responded to the Cleveland Yachting Club at 200 Yacht Club Drive on reports of a car and a person in the water, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Responding officers confirmed an SUV was partially submerged in the east channel of the river off the south end of the island.

A person was in the water just outside of the car, unresponsive and showing no signs of life, WOIO-19 reported.

The Rocky River Fire Department responded and determined the victim, tentatively identified as a 50-year-old Brimfield woman, had died on scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group