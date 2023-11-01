1 dead after pickup truck goes over side of bridge in crash

WILDER, Ky. — One person died after their vehicle went off a bridge in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday.

This happened Tuesday after multiple vehicles crashed on I-275 on top of the Licking River Bridge, less than 10 miles from Cincinnati, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Wilder police said there was heavy traffic and the crash happened as drivers were trying to change lanes.

During the crash, a pickup truck was pushed over the side of the bridge. The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene, WCPO reported.

Four other people involved in the crash were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact number of vehicles involved in the crash has not been released.

