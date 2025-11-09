1 dead after crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Preble County early Sunday.

Deputies with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash around 5:30 a.m. in the area of US-35 and Quinn Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Additional information is expected to be released later today.

We will update this story as additional information becomes available.

